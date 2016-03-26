Chi-AliBorn 27 May 1976
Chi-Ali
1976-05-27
Chi-Ali Biography (Wikipedia)
Chi-Ali Griffith (born May 27, 1976), better known by his stage name Chi-Ali, is an American rapper from The Bronx, New York City, best known for his debut album, The Fabulous Chi-Ali, released in 1992, and as a member of hip-hop collective Native Tongues.
Chi-Ali
Let the Horns Blow (feat. Dres, Trugoy the Dove, Fashion & Phife Dawg)
