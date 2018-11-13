Rollins BandFormed April 1987. Disbanded 2006
Rollins Band
1987-04
Rollins Band Biography (Wikipedia)
Rollins Band was an American rock band led by singer and songwriter Henry Rollins.
They are best known for the songs "Low Self Opinion" and "Liar", which both earned heavy airplay on MTV in the early-mid 1990s. Critic Steve Huey describes their music as "uncompromising, intense, cathartic fusions of funk, post-punk noise, and jazz experimentalism, with Rollins shouting angry, biting self-examinations and accusations over the grind."
In 2000, Rollins Band was included on VH1's 100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock, ranking at No. 47.
Rollins Band Performances & Interviews
You'll never guess what job Henry Rollins once had...
Henry Rollins opens up about the jobs he had before he joined Black Flag.
You'll never guess what job Henry Rollins once had...
Rollins Band Tracks
Low Self Opinion
Rollins Band
Low Self Opinion
Low Self Opinion
Last played on
Liar
Rollins Band
Liar
Liar
Last played on
Tearing
Rollins Band
Tearing
Tearing
Last played on
Icon
Rollins Band
Icon
Icon
Last played on
Disconnect
Rollins Band
Disconnect
Disconnect
Last played on
Civilized
Rollins Band
Civilized
Civilized
Last played on
What's The Matter Man
Rollins Band
What's The Matter Man
What's The Matter Man
Last played on
The End of Something
Rollins Band
The End of Something
The End of Something
Last played on
On my Way to the Cage
Rollins Band
On my Way to the Cage
On my Way to the Cage
Last played on
