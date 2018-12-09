Paul BrandtBorn 21 July 1972
Paul Brandt
1972-07-21
Paul Brandt Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Rennée Belobersycky (born July 21, 1972) is a Canadian country music artist, known professionally as Paul Brandt. Growing up in Calgary, he was a pediatric RN at the time of his big break. In 1996, he made his mark on the country music charts with the single "My Heart Has a History," propelling him to international success and making him the first male Canadian country singer to reach the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in the United States since Hank Snow in 1974.
Paul Brandt Tracks
One and Only One
Take It from Me
Six Tons Of Toys
Forever Summer
Lets Live It Up
Alberta Bound
