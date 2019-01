Kaushiki Chakraborty (Bengali: কৌশিকী চক্রবর্তী; born 24 October 1980) is an Indian classical vocalist and the daughter of Ajoy Chakraborty. She is from a well known musical family of Calcutta. She belongs to the Patiala gharana. Groomed at Sangeet Research Academy where her father was teacher, her singing repertoire covers Khyals and Thumris, the latter being 'semi-classical' or 'light classical' styles. She has been recipient of many national and international awards such as the BBC award[clarification needed] in 2005, and has performed with elan at many national and international festivals and conferences. She has held performances with her husband Parthasarathi Desikan in the United States.