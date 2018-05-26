FireHouse is an American rock band formed in Richmond, Virginia before moving to Charlotte, North Carolina where they were signed to Epic Records in 1989. The band reached stardom during the early 1990s with hit singles like "Reach for the Sky", "Don't Treat Me Bad" and "All She Wrote", as well as their signature power ballads "I Live My Life for You", "Love of a Lifetime" and "When I Look Into Your Eyes" . At the American Music Awards of 1992, FireHouse won the award for Favorite Heavy Metal/Hard Rock New Artist. They were chosen over Nirvana and Alice in Chains.

As the 1990s progressed, the band remained very popular in Asia, mainly in countries like Japan, Thailand, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, and Singapore. They also maintained popularity in South America and Europe. FireHouse continued to release new material throughout the late 1990s and into the early 2000s, most of which has successfully charted in Japan. The band has also continued to tour internationally as of 2007, having participated twice in the annual Rock Never Stops Tour with other bands of the 1980s. FireHouse is estimated to have sold over 7 million albums worldwide since their debut.