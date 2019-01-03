OmarionBorn 12 November 1984
Omarion Biography (Wikipedia)
Omari Ishmael Grandberry (born November 12, 1984), known by his stage name Omarion, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor and dancer. He is best known as the lead singer of the American R&B boy band B2K; the group achieved success in the early 2000s with singles like "Bump, Bump, Bump", "Uh Huh", and "Girlfriend", which all reached success on the Billboard Hot 100. After the group disbanded in 2004, Omarion embarked on a solo career and released his debut album, O in 2005, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 and received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Contemporary R&B Album at the 48th Grammy Awards.
His second solo album, 21 (2006), contained "Ice Box", which reached number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. His third solo album, Ollusion (2010), was released on January 12, 2010, with the lead single, "I Get It In". His fourth solo album, Sex Playlist (2014), spawned the single, "Post to Be", which was certified 3x platinum and reached number 13 on the Hot 100 chart in May 2015. Omarion has also ventured into acting, with appearances in films such as You Got Served, Fat Albert, Somebody Help Me and The Proud Family Movie.
Omarion Tracks
Sort by
Touch
Get It Now (Remix) (feat. Omarion)
Post To Be (feat. Jhené Aiko & Chris Brown)
Distance
Ice Box
Entourage
Your Number vs. Distance
Dessert vs. Baddest
Mine vs. iWalk Ye Phara
W4W vs. Into You
Let Me Hold You
African Beauty
I'm Up (feat. Kid Ink & French Montana)
I'm Up vs. Ay3 Late
