Quicksand is an American post-hardcore band from New York City, United States, founded in 1990. Their debut self-titled EP was followed by two major label albums, Slip (1993) and Manic Compression (1995). Quicksand's sound has been compared to that of post-hardcore bands Fugazi and Helmet. The band supported their releases with extensive touring but fell short of the mainstream success anticipated by their labels. These factors and internal stress led them to separate first in 1995 and again in 1999 following a failed year-and-a-half reunion. In June 2012, Quicksand reunited for a special one-night performance and since has been playing additional live shows. The band's third album (and first full-length in 22 years), Interiors, was released on November 10, 2017.