Gary James Kemp (born 16 October 1959) is an English singer, songwriter, musician and actor, best known as the lead guitarist, backing vocalist, and principal songwriter for the new wave band Spandau Ballet.
Kemp is the main songwriter for Spandau Ballet, writing hits for the band such as "To Cut a Long Story Short", "True", "Gold", "Chant No. 1 (I Don't Need This Pressure On)" and "Only When You Leave". His brother Martin Kemp plays bass guitar in the band.
Gary Kemp Performances & Interviews
Gary Kemp and Tony Hadley perform the title track from their chart-topping album, True.
Gary Kemp and Tony Hadley sing Spandau Ballet's True
Gary Kemp and Tony Hadley perform Lifeline from Spandau Ballet's hit album, True.
Gary Kemp and Tony Hadley sing Spandau Ballet's Lifeline
Gary Kemp and Tony Hadley perform part of Code of Love from Spandau Ballet's album, True.
Gary Kemp and Tony Hadley sing Spandau's Code of Love
Gary explains how the first song he wrote was inspired by a Bert Weedon book and Easter.
Gary Kemp on writing his first song at 11
Gary Kemp explains what inspired him to write Spandau Ballet's worldwide hit single, True.
Gary Kemp on Spandau's True: "I wanted to write an Al Green song"
