Gary James Kemp (born 16 October 1959) is an English singer, songwriter, musician and actor, best known as the lead guitarist, backing vocalist, and principal songwriter for the new wave band Spandau Ballet.

Kemp is the main songwriter for Spandau Ballet, writing hits for the band such as "To Cut a Long Story Short", "True", "Gold", "Chant No. 1 (I Don't Need This Pressure On)" and "Only When You Leave". His brother Martin Kemp plays bass guitar in the band.