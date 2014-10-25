The Provenance was a gothic metal / alternative rock band from Gothenburg, Sweden, signed to Scarlet Records until 2005 when they moved to Peaceville Records. The band seldom conformed to a single style of music, quoting themselves as 'experimental Rock/Metal/Goth'. Their lyrical themes covered a range of topics such as love, frustration, sadness and personal struggle, as well as hope in finding beauty in a bleak world. The band was always keen to try new ideas, stating that they believed "that music shall be created via lust, curiosity and joy". The Provenance ran from 1995 to December 2008, where the band announced on their MySpace page that a mutual decision to split up had taken place:

The band released a series of demos, followed by four full-length studio albums, one of which released a single. Their last album, Red Flags, received good reviews from critics, and was called 'harrowingly seductive' by Terrorizer Magazine. A track from Red Flags called 'At The Barricades' was featured on the Metal Hammer Peaceville Records promo sampler in 2006.