Darlia Biography
Darlia is a British rock band from Blackpool. Formed in 2013, the band have so far released four EPs and a mini-album, Petals.
Darlia Tracks
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-22T12:52:22
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Glastonbury: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errnc8
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-29T12:52:22
29
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep3g9r/acts/arnhzc
Glasgow
2014-05-24T12:52:22
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01zt69m.jpg
24
May
2014
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2014
Glasgow
Live Lounge: Darlia
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8ndgw
Glasgow
2014-05-13T12:52:22
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01z07jf.jpg
13
May
2014
Live Lounge: Darlia
Glasgow
