Roger Allyn Clyne (born January 13, 1968) is the lead singer, primary songwriter, and rhythm guitar player for the American rock band Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers. His previous bands include The Refreshments and the Mortals.

Clyne and the Peacemakers (also known as RCPM) released their eighth full-length studio album, "Native Heart", on June 30th, 2017. His musical career has spanned over two decades, including several hits with The Refreshments and penning the theme song for the animated television series King of the Hill. He wrote and recorded the victory song for his hometown Major League Baseball club, the Arizona Diamondbacks, entitled The D-Backs Swing.

Much of Allyn Clyne's music throughout his career revolves around life in Arizona and Sonora, Mexico. He was born in Tucson and grew up in Tempe where he balanced life as a suburban kid while visiting his grandparents' ranch in southern Arizona, where, he rode horses, herded cattle and fixed fences.

As a youth and young adult, his frequent trips south of the border to Mexico have influenced his music. Clyne attended college at Arizona State University, where he played with several bands.