The Brian Setzer OrchestraFormed 1990
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
1990
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Brian Setzer Orchestra (sometimes known by its initials BSO) is a swing and jump blues band formed in 1990 by Stray Cats frontman Brian Setzer. The group covered Louis Prima's "Jump Jive an' Wail", which appeared on Prima's 1957 album The Wildest!. The BSO's follow up single was "Gettin' in the Mood."
Americano
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
Route 66
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
Love Partners In Crime
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
Bodhisattva
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
Take The 5th
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
Batman
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
Boogie Woogie Santa Claus
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
Sleigh bell rock
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
1812 Overdrive
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
Hollywood Nocturne
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
Brand New Cadillac
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
The Dirty Boogie
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
White Christmas
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
Jump, Jive and Wail
Louis Prima
Here Comes The Broad
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
There's A Rainbow 'Round My Shoulder
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
If You Can`t Rock Me
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
Jingle Bells
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
Swingin' Joy
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
Lonely Avenue
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
Wolfgang's Big Night Out
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
From Here To Eternity
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
This Ole House
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
Caravan
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
Jump Jive An' Wail
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
One More Night With You
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
Jukebox
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
Cat On A Hot Tin Roof
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
Let's Live it Up
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
September Song (Knickerbocker Holiday)
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
This Cat's On a Hot Tin Roof
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
Getting In The Mood For Christmas
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
Pennsylvania 6-5000
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
