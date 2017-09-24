ZooEL
ZooEL Biography (Wikipedia)
ZooEL Morshed (Bengali: জুয়েল মোর্শেদ;simply known as ZooEL) is a Bangladeshi Audio Engineer,Music composer, Singer. He is a notable Audio Technical Expert in Bangladesh.
