Lustral is a British electronic music project, incorporating the production duo of Richard Louis Simmonds (Ricky Simmons) and Stephen Christopher Jones (Steve Jones). They were also billed as The Space Brothers and Chakra. In addition, the twosome released records under a variety of other sobriquets, such as Ascension, Essence, Lamai, and Ultra High.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia