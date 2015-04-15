Karl Yulievich Davydov (Russian: Карл Юльевич Давыдов; 15 March [O.S. 3 March] 1838 – 26 February [O.S. 14 February] 1889) was a Russian cellist of great renown during his time, and described by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky as the "czar of cellists". He was also a composer, mainly for the cello.