Karl Yulievich DavydovBorn 15 March 1838. Died 26 February 1889
Karl Yulievich Davydov
1838-03-15
Karl Yulievich Davydov Biography
Karl Yulievich Davydov (Russian: Карл Юльевич Давыдов; 15 March [O.S. 3 March] 1838 – 26 February [O.S. 14 February] 1889) was a Russian cellist of great renown during his time, and described by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky as the "czar of cellists". He was also a composer, mainly for the cello.
Waltz, Op. 41 No. 2
Waltz, Op. 41 No. 2
Waltz, Op. 41 No. 2
