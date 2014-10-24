The Hidden HandFormed 2002. Disbanded 2007
The Hidden Hand
2002
The Hidden Hand Biography (Wikipedia)
The Hidden Hand was a stoner/doom band from Maryland formed in 2002.
Dark Horizons
Spiritually Bereft
