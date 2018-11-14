Hans ZenderBorn 22 November 1936
Hans Zender
1936-11-22
Hans Zender Biography (Wikipedia)
Johannes "Hans" Wolfgang Zender (born 22 November 1936) is a German conductor and composer. He was chief conductor of opera houses, and his compositions, many of them vocal music, have been performed at international festivals.
Hans Zender Tracks
Overture from 'Fierrabras' (D.796)
Franz Schubert
Overture from 'Fierrabras' (D.796)
Overture from 'Fierrabras' (D.796)
Last played on
Last played on
Schubert's Winterreise: No.10 'Rast; No.11 'Frühlingstraum'
Hans Zender
Schubert's Winterreise: No.10 'Rast; No.11 'Frühlingstraum'
Schubert's Winterreise: No.10 'Rast; No.11 'Frühlingstraum'
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Interpretation for tenor and small orchestra of Schubert's Winterreise
Hans Zender
Interpretation for tenor and small orchestra of Schubert's Winterreise
Interpretation for tenor and small orchestra of Schubert's Winterreise
Last played on
Last played on
Tableau
Helmut Lachenmann
Tableau
Tableau
Last played on
Consolation II
Helmut Lachenmann
Consolation II
Consolation II
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1978: Prom 30
Round House, The
1978-08-21T12:36:10
21
Aug
1978
Proms 1978: Prom 30
Round House, The
Proms 1978: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
1978-08-15T12:36:10
15
Aug
1978
Proms 1978: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
1972-09-06T12:36:10
6
Sep
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
