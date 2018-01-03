The BolshoiFormed 1983. Disbanded 26 October 2000
The Bolshoi
1983
The Bolshoi Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bolshoi were a London-based music group prominent mostly in the mid to late 1980s. They are best known for the hits "Sunday Morning" and "A way" or "Away" (the name is interchangeable and has been noted as both on different albums/singles).
The Bolshoi Tracks
Away
The Bolshoi
Away
Away
Fat and Jealous
The Bolshoi
Fat and Jealous
Fat and Jealous
Waspy
The Bolshoi
Waspy
Waspy
Happy Boy
The Bolshoi
Happy Boy
Happy Boy
Lindy's Party
The Bolshoi
Lindy's Party
Lindy's Party
Carmen Ballet
The Bolshoi
Carmen Ballet
Carmen Ballet
