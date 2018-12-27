Wye OakFormed 2006
Wye Oak
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01w8fgf.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3c8ff4c9-b5b9-4e78-ad9d-5157c323de24
Wye Oak Biography (Wikipedia)
Wye Oak is an American indie rock duo from Baltimore, Maryland, United States, composed of Andy Stack (drums, keyboards, backup vocals) and Jenn Wasner (vocals, guitars and bass). Their sound has been described as "earnest folk-influenced indie rock with touches of noise and dream pop" as well as indie folk. Wasner sings lead vocals and plays electric or acoustic guitar, while Stack plays both drums and keyboards, playing the drums with his feet and right hand, and the bass line with his left hand.
Wye Oak Tracks
It Was Not Natural
Holy Holy
Civilian - 6 Music session 24/02/2011
Hot As Day (6 Music Session 24 Feb 2011)
It Was Not Natural (6 Music Session, 4th May 2018)
The Instrument
Over and Over
Lifer (6 Music Session, 4 May 2018)
The Louder I Call The Faster It Runs
