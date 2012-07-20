The Big SleepFormed 2003
The Big Sleep
2003
The Big Sleep Biography (Wikipedia)
The Big Sleep are a three piece band based in Brooklyn, New York. The band consists of Sonya Balchandani (bass/vocals), Danny Barria (guitar/vocals), and Gabe Rhodes (drums). The Big Sleep are signed to French Kiss Records.
The Big Sleep Tracks
Ace
Ace
Ace
