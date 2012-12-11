Niño Josele (born Juan José Heredia, 24 April 1974 in Almería) is a Spanish guitarist, and exponent of the New Flamenco style.

His first two albums show a vibrant, pure, modern flamenco style.

He then released a tribute to Bill Evans' music via his album Paz, showing his versatility as a musician. Having originated in a flamenco background, Josele adapts to complicated jazz music themes as well as creating his own mixture of various genres in his own compositions.

He has participated in the award-winning short film Almendros los Plaza Nueva and "La sombra de las cuerdas" 2009 (By Annabelle Ameline,Benoît Bodlet & Chechu G.Berlanga), a portrait of the guitar genius "El Niño Miguel".