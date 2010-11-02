Izza KizzaBorn 1981
1981
Izza Kizza Biography
Izza Kizza (born Terry Davis in 1981) is an American hip-hop musician, rapper and MC, currently signed to Timbaland's Mosley Music Group label. He is known for creating mixes with an eclectic flow and versatile style, recalling some of hip-hop's most playful moments.
Izza Kizza Tracks
Walk The Dog (Feat. Missy Elliott)
