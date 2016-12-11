Mt Eden (also known as Mt. Eden and formerly Mt Eden Dubstep) are a dubstep and EDM production duo from New Zealand, composed of Jesse Cooper and Harley Rayner. Mt Eden's most well-known songs are their original "Sierra Leone" (a remix of Freshlyground's "I'd Like"), and their respective remixes of Delerium's "Silence" as well as Lisa Miskovsky's "Still Alive".

Mt Eden started gaining popularity when their remix of Freshlyground's "I'd Like", titled "Sierra Leone", went viral on YouTube in 2009. They currently have 100 million combined video views and over 251 thousand subscribers on their YouTube channel, as well as more than 325,047 "likes" on their Facebook page. Mt Eden is currently signed with Ultra Music for a multi-album record deal.