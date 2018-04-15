Willard RobisonBorn 18 September 1894. Died 24 June 1968
Willard Robison
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1894-09-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3c86df3f-6398-46a5-a013-a53ce51ee4ad
Willard Robison Biography (Wikipedia)
Willard Robison (September 18, 1894 – June 24, 1968) was an American vocalist, pianist, and composer of popular songs, born in Shelbina, Missouri. His songs reflect a rural, melancholy theme steeped in Americana and their warm style has drawn comparison to Hoagy Carmichael. Many of his compositions, notably "A Cottage for Sale", "Round My Old Deserted Farm", "Don't Smoke in Bed", "'Taint So, Honey, 'Taint So" and "Old Folks", have become standards and have been recorded countless times by jazz and pop artists including Peggy Lee, Nina Simone, Nat King Cole, Billy Eckstine, Bing Crosby and Mildred Bailey. "A Cottage for Sale" alone has been recorded over 100 times.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Willard Robison Tracks
Sort by
The Old School Teacher
Frank Sinatra
The Old School Teacher
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jy4pg.jpglink
The Old School Teacher
Last played on
Don't Smoke In Bed (feat. Andreas Ulvo & Elvira Nikolaisen)
Willard Robison
Don't Smoke In Bed (feat. Andreas Ulvo & Elvira Nikolaisen)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Smoke In Bed (feat. Andreas Ulvo & Elvira Nikolaisen)
Last played on
Willard Robison Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist