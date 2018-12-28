Python Lee JacksonFormed December 1965. Disbanded January 1968
Python Lee Jackson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1965-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3c86a819-d7b3-415d-86b8-7c7a880c288e
Python Lee Jackson Biography (Wikipedia)
Python Lee Jackson were an Australian rock band active from 1965 to 1968, before a brief sojourn in the United Kingdom from late 1968 to mid-1969. The group had recorded a single, "In A Broken Dream" (October 1970), featuring Rod Stewart as guest vocalist in April 1969. The group reformed in 1972 and the single was re-released in August: it peaked at No. 3 on the UK Singles Chart and No. 56 on the United States Billboard Hot 100. The group disbanded again later that year. Their early vocalist, Mal McGee (1966–68) died on 17 May 2012.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Python Lee Jackson Tracks
Sort by
In A Broken Dream (feat. Rod Stewart)
Python Lee Jackson
In A Broken Dream (feat. Rod Stewart)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjf5.jpglink
In A Broken Dream (feat. Rod Stewart)
Last played on
In A Broken Dream
Python Lee Jackson
In A Broken Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In A Broken Dream
Last played on
In A Broken Dream
Python Lee Jackson And Rod Stewart
In A Broken Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In A Broken Dream
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Python Lee Jackson
Python Lee Jackson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The song Rod felt he couldn’t perform for The Queen!
-
Rod Stewart: "We played blues!"
-
Rod Stewart
-
Who does Rod Stewart call to test out his new material?
-
Rod Stewart calls from Vegas to discuss his DNCE collaboration, family life and Cyndi Lauper
-
'Calling all night owls and hipsters': Keith Richards invites you to his Lost Weekend
-
Matt Everitt & Keith Richards - Psychedelic movement & the new album
-
Matt Everitt & Keith Richards
-
Keith Richards: "If I don't do this, somebody else will."
-
'I wanted to break the sound barrier' - Keith Richards on growing up in post-war Britain
Back to artist