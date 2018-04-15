RaintownScottish Country/Pop duo from Glasgow. Formed 2010
Raintown
2010
Raintown Tracks
Run With The Night
Nineteen Again
If This Was A Love Song
Writing On The Wall
Living The Same Old Song
Just One Kiss
Forever Isn't Long Enough (Live Acoustic - C2C Festival 2015)
Writing On The Wall (Live Acoustic - C2C Festival 2015)
Falling Backwards
I Still Believe
Light The Fuse Up
Picture Of Us
