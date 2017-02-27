Brian Nash
1963-05-20
Brian Nash Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian Philip "Nasher" Nash (born 20 May 1963, Liverpool) is a British musician. He was the guitarist for the 1980s Hi-NRG, Synth-pop band, Frankie Goes to Hollywood.
Brian Nash Performances & Interviews
Brian Nash Tracks
Two Tribes (album version)
Anne Dudley
