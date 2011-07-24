The Notorious Cherry Bombs, originally called The Cherry Bombs, was an American country music supergroup founded by singer-songwriter Rodney Crowell in 1980. A former member of Emmylou Harris's Hot Band, Crowell picked several former Hot Band members as his backing band, which he named The Cherry Bombs. They made their debut as Rodney's backing band on his 1980 album But What Will the Neighbors Think.

Although they served as Crowell's backing band for several years, The Cherry Bombs did not record an album of their own until a 2004 reunion (at which point "Notorious" had been added to the band's name). The album, also titled The Notorious Cherry Bombs, produced a hit on the country music charts in "It's Hard to Kiss the Lips at Night That Chew Your Ass Out All Day Long".