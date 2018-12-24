Johnny ClarkeJamaican reggae musician. Born 12 January 1955
Johnny Clarke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqwnm.jpg
1955-01-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3c79e3ff-f41b-45d8-af26-40151798056b
Johnny Clarke Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Clarke (born 12 January 1955) is a Jamaican reggae musician, best known for his recordings with producer Bunny Lee in the 1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johnny Clarke Tracks
Sort by
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
Johnny Clarke
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwnm.jpglink
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
Last played on
Rub A Dub Vocal Version
Johnny Clarke
Rub A Dub Vocal Version
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwnm.jpglink
Rub A Dub Vocal Version
Last played on
Peace and Love In The Ghetto
Johnny Clarke
Peace and Love In The Ghetto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwnm.jpglink
Peace and Love In The Ghetto
Last played on
A Ruffer Version
Johnny Clarke
A Ruffer Version
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwnm.jpglink
A Ruffer Version
Last played on
Blood Dunza
Johnny Clarke
Blood Dunza
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwnm.jpglink
Blood Dunza
Last played on
Declaration of Rights
Johnny Clarke
Declaration of Rights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwnm.jpglink
Declaration of Rights
Last played on
None Shall Escape The Judgement
Johnny Clarke
None Shall Escape The Judgement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwnm.jpglink
None Shall Escape The Judgement
Last played on
Golden snake
Johnny Clarke
Golden snake
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwnm.jpglink
Golden snake
Last played on
Highest region
Johnny Clarke
Highest region
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwnm.jpglink
Highest region
Last played on
They Can't Stop Me
Johnny Clarke
They Can't Stop Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwnm.jpglink
They Can't Stop Me
Last played on
Rain Keeps Falling (feat. Johnny Clarke)
Mungo’s Hi Fi
Rain Keeps Falling (feat. Johnny Clarke)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hbmm.jpglink
Rain Keeps Falling (feat. Johnny Clarke)
Last played on
Spring Shower (Dub)
Mungo’s Hi Fi
Spring Shower (Dub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hbmm.jpglink
Spring Shower (Dub)
Last played on
Guide Us Jah
Johnny Clarke
Guide Us Jah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwnm.jpglink
Guide Us Jah
Last played on
None Shall Escape
Johnny Clarke
None Shall Escape
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwnm.jpglink
None Shall Escape
Last played on
Roots Natty Congo
Johnny Clarke
Roots Natty Congo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwnm.jpglink
Roots Natty Congo
Last played on
Crazy Baldhead
Johnny Clarke
Crazy Baldhead
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwnm.jpglink
Crazy Baldhead
Last played on
Babylon Yard Dub (feat. Johnny Clarke)
King Tubby
Babylon Yard Dub (feat. Johnny Clarke)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwnm.jpglink
Babylon Yard Dub (feat. Johnny Clarke)
Last played on
Blood Dunza (unreleased dubplate mix)
Johnny Clarke
Blood Dunza (unreleased dubplate mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwnm.jpglink
Blood Dunza (unreleased dubplate mix)
Last played on
Down In A Babylon aka Live Up Jah Man
Johnny Clarke
Down In A Babylon aka Live Up Jah Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwnm.jpglink
Down In A Babylon aka Live Up Jah Man
Last played on
A Moving Dub
Johnny Clarke
A Moving Dub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwnm.jpglink
A Moving Dub
Last played on
African Roots
Johnny Clarke
African Roots
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwnm.jpglink
African Roots
Last played on
Everyday Wandering
Johnny Clarke
Everyday Wandering
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwnm.jpglink
Everyday Wandering
Last played on
Top Ranking (I'm The Toughest)
Johnny Clarke
Top Ranking (I'm The Toughest)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwnm.jpglink
Move Out of Babylon
Johnny Clarke
Move Out of Babylon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwnm.jpglink
Move Out of Babylon
Last played on
Come Back to Me
Johnny Clarke
Come Back to Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwnm.jpglink
Come Back to Me
Last played on
Rude Boy
Johnny Clarke
Rude Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwnm.jpglink
Rude Boy
Last played on
I Wish It Could Go on Forever
Johnny Clarke
I Wish It Could Go on Forever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwnm.jpglink
I Wish It Could Go on Forever
Last played on
King in the Arena
Johnny Clarke
King in the Arena
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwnm.jpglink
King in the Arena
Last played on
A Man Like Me
Johnny Clarke
A Man Like Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwnm.jpglink
A Man Like Me
Last played on
Playlists featuring Johnny Clarke
Johnny Clarke Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist