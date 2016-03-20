Kadri GopalnathBorn 1950
Kadri Gopalnath
1950
Kadri Gopalnath Biography (Wikipedia)
Dr. Kadri Gopalnath (born 11 December 1949) is an Indian saxophonist and one of the pioneers of Carnatic music on the saxophone.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mokshamu galada
Traditional Indian & Kadri Gopalnath
Composer
Last played on
Raga Kalyana Vasantham
Kadri Gopalnath
Last played on
Raga Hamsadhwani
Kadri Gopalnath
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1994: Prom 34
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed2zc8
Royal Albert Hall
1994-08-12T13:01:46
12
Aug
1994
Proms 1994: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
