Richard GwiltBorn 1958
Richard Gwilt
1958
Richard Gwilt Tracks
Sonata on Scots Tunes
James Oswald
Variations on 'Polwart on the Green' (A Sonata of Scots Tunes)
James Oswald
Fantazia and ayres no. 2 in G major for 2 violins, bass viol and organ: Aire (feat. Charles Medlam, Richard Gwilt, Ingrid Seifert & Richard Egarr)
William Lawes
