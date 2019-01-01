Gerard Manley HopkinsEnglish poet. Born 28 July 1844. Died 8 June 1889
Gerard Manley Hopkins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1844-07-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3c73665a-88b5-423e-baf4-cba19a04c223
Gerard Manley Hopkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerard Manley Hopkins SJ (28 July 1844 – 8 June 1889) was an English poet and Jesuit priest, whose posthumous fame established him among the leading Victorian poets. His manipulation of prosody (particularly his concept of sprung rhythm and use of imagery) established him as an innovative writer of verse. Two of his major themes were nature and religion.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gerard Manley Hopkins Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist