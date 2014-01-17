Leah Siegel, is an American musician, singer, songwriter. She currently performs under the name Firehorse.

Siegel wrote a song for a Topsy Foundation commercial. The commercial won a Clio Award, Grand LIA and award at Cannes, in addition to being named an "ad worth spreading" by the nonprofit group TED Conference. The 90 second clip was shown in its entirety in the It's not all doom and gloom section of Russell Howard's Good News on BBC2 in 2010.

Her musical influences are (in no particular order) Joni Mitchell, Judy Garland, Doris Day, Nina Simone and Janis Joplin.

Siegel co-wrote the theme for Haven with Andre Fratto.

Siegel's latest album is under the alias Firehorse and contains the completed version of the song If You Don't Want To Be Alone used in the Topsy Foundation commercial.

Siegel is also involved in a number of side projects: she fronts the vintage soul/R&B outfit Brooklyn Boogaloo Blowout and sings in the Citizens Band, a cabaret collective featuring musicians from the group Beirut. She has a clothing line in the works.