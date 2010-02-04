Johann Friedrich DolesThe elder, German composer. Born 23 April 1715. Died 8 February 1797
Johann Friedrich Doles
1715-04-23
Johann Friedrich Doles (23 April 1715 – 8 February 1797) was a German composer and pupil of J.S. Bach.
Doles was born in Steinbach-Hallenberg. He attended the University of Leipzig. He was Kantor at the Leipzig Thomasschule, conducting the Thomanerchor from 1756 to 1789; in that year (1789) he directed the performance of Bach's motet Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied that reportedly made a deep impression on Mozart. Doles wrote a manuscript treatise on singing which may preserve some elements of Bach's own methods.
Wer bin ich, Herr?
Johann Friedrich Doles
Wer bin ich, Herr?
Wer bin ich, Herr?
