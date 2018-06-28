Philharmonia Voices
2004
Philharmonia Voices Performances & Interviews
Philharmonia Voices Tracks
Gurrelieder
Arnold Schoenberg
Gurrelieder
Gurrelieder
A Survivor from Warsaw
Arnold Schoenberg
A Survivor from Warsaw
A Survivor from Warsaw
Canonic Variations on 'Vom Himmel hoch' (arr. Stravinsky) (Proms 2017)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Canonic Variations on 'Vom Himmel hoch' (arr. Stravinsky) (Proms 2017)
Canonic Variations on 'Vom Himmel hoch' (arr. Stravinsky) (Proms 2017)
Perséphone
Igor Stravinsky
Perséphone
Perséphone
Narrator
The Miraculous Mandarin (extract)
Béla Bartók
The Miraculous Mandarin (extract)
The Miraculous Mandarin (extract)
TC_A Dead Boche
Jools Scott & Philharmonia Voices
TC_A Dead Boche
TC_A Dead Boche
Composer
Lament in December from The Cool Web
Jools Scott, The Melody Makers of Bath Abbey, The Melody Makers of Bath Abbey, Philharmonia Voices & Robin O'Neill
Lament in December from The Cool Web
Lament in December from The Cool Web
Composer
Orchestra
Performer
Upcoming Events
9
Jun
2019
Philharmonia Voices, Philharmonia Orchestra and Esa-Pekka Salonen
Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 24: Esa-Pekka Salonen conducts John Adams
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-02
2
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 24: Esa-Pekka Salonen conducts John Adams
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2015: Prom 53: Bartók – The Miraculous Mandarin; Shostakovich – Orango
Royal Albert Hall
2015-08-24
24
Aug
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 53: Bartók – The Miraculous Mandarin; Shostakovich – Orango
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2008: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
2008-07-27
27
Jul
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
