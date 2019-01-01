Maya Khabira Rudolph (born July 27, 1972) is an American actress, voice actress, comedian, and singer. Rudolph first gained prominence in the mid-1990s as a member of the alternative rock band The Rentals before joining The Groundlings improv troupe later in the decade. In 2000, Rudolph became a cast member on the NBC television series Saturday Night Live and subsequently appeared in supporting roles in films such as 50 First Dates (2004) and A Prairie Home Companion (2006).

Since leaving Saturday Night Live in 2007, Rudolph has appeared in Grown Ups (2010), Bridesmaids (2011), Grown Ups 2 (2013), and Sisters (2015). She has lent her voice to the animated films Shrek the Third (2007) and Big Hero 6 (2014). In addition to her film appearances, Rudolph starred as Ava Alexander on the NBC sitcom Up All Night from 2011 to 2012, and co-hosted her own variety show Maya & Marty. She appeared on The Good Place on NBC in 2018, an appearance that earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.