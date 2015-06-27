Ken Sims, Johnny Mortimer, Mr. Acker Bilk and His Paramount Jazz Band, Mr. Acker Bilk and His Paramount Jazz Band, Mr. Acker Bilk and His Paramount Jazz Band, Roy James, Ernie Price & Ron McKay

El Abanico

https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.png