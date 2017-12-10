THE BLUE HEARTSJapanese punk rock band. Formed February 1985. Disbanded May 1995
1985-02
THE BLUE HEARTS Biography (Wikipedia)
The Blue Hearts (ザ・ブルーハーツ Za Burū Hātsu) were a Japanese punk rock band active from 1985 to 1995. They have been compared to such bands as the Sex Pistols, The Clash and the Ramones. In 2003, HMV Japan ranked them at number 19 on their list of 100 most important Japanese pop acts. In September 2007, Rolling Stone Japan rated their self-titled debut album number 3 on its list of the "100 Greatest Japanese Rock Albums of All Time".
THE BLUE HEARTS Tracks
Linda Linda
Velvet Prison
Snake Oil Sam
Girl For The End Of The World
