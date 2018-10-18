Reflekt
Reflekt Biography (Wikipedia)
Reflekt is an English electronic music group consisting of DJ/remixer/producers Seb Fontaine and Jay Peake (aka Jay P. - one half of Stretch & Vern).
They are best known for their 2004 club hit, "Need to Feel Loved", which reached number 1 on the British Dance Chart. The song sampled "Ghosts", the theme music song from the 2002 film The Road to Perdition and was featured in the 2005 British/Canadian film It's All Gone Pete Tong. "Need to Feel Loved" reached number 14 on the UK Singles Chart in March 2005.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Reflekt Tracks
Need To Feel Loved
Need To Feel Loved
Need To Feel Loved
Need To Feel loved (Adam K & Soha Remix)
Need To Feel loved (Adam K & Soha Remix)
Need To Feel loved (Adam K & Soha Remix)
Need To Feel Loved (Acapella)
Need To Feel Loved (Acapella)
Need To Feel Loved (Acapella)
Need To Feel Loved 2014 (eSQUIRE vs. OFFBeat Remix)
Need To Feel Loved 2014 (eSQUIRE vs. OFFBeat Remix)
Need To Feel Loved
Need To Feel Loved
Need To Feel Loved
Beautiful City
Beautiful City
Beautiful City
Need To Feel Loved (Adam K & Soho Vocal Mix) (Above & Beyond Bootleg)
Need To Feel Loved (Adam K & Soho Vocal Mix) (Above & Beyond Bootleg)
Need To Feel Loved (Thrillseekers remix) (2004)
Need To Feel Loved (Thrillseekers remix) (2004)
Watching
Watching
Watching
I've Been Watching You
I've Been Watching You
I've Been Watching You
Need To Feel Loved (2005)
Need To Feel Loved (2005)
Need To Feel Loved (2005)
