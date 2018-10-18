Reflekt is an English electronic music group consisting of DJ/remixer/producers Seb Fontaine and Jay Peake (aka Jay P. - one half of Stretch & Vern).

They are best known for their 2004 club hit, "Need to Feel Loved", which reached number 1 on the British Dance Chart. The song sampled "Ghosts", the theme music song from the 2002 film The Road to Perdition and was featured in the 2005 British/Canadian film It's All Gone Pete Tong. "Need to Feel Loved" reached number 14 on the UK Singles Chart in March 2005.