Carlo CocciaBorn 14 April 1782. Died 13 April 1873
Carlo Coccia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1782-04-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3c601e78-be70-4091-b8c8-e5e86110ae15
Carlo Coccia Biography (Wikipedia)
Carlo Coccia (14 April 1782 – 13 April 1873) was an Italian opera composer. He was known for the genre of opera semiseria.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carlo Coccia Tracks
Sort by
Lacrimosa
Carlo Coccia
Lacrimosa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lacrimosa
Last played on
Carlo Coccia Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist