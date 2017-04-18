Shade SheistBorn 22 October 1981
Shade Sheist
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1981-10-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3c5eed42-c846-4c57-82d0-47b9ba9ccd14
Shade Sheist Biography (Wikipedia)
Tramayne Thompson (born October 22, 1982), primarily known by his stage name Shade Sheist, is an American songwriter and recording artist from Inglewood, California. He began his career in 2000 by contributing the single "Where I Wanna Be" to a compilation executive produced by himself and local producer Damizza. After writing and recording tracks for other artists, television/film and video game soundtracks, Shade Sheist released his debut album Informal Introduction, featuring Where I Wanna Be in 2002 under Universal Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shade Sheist Tracks
Sort by
Where I Wanna Be (feat. Kurupt & Nate Dogg)
Shade Sheist
Where I Wanna Be (feat. Kurupt & Nate Dogg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01kjgvs.jpglink
Where I Wanna Be (feat. Kurupt & Nate Dogg)
Last played on
Cali Is My Main Chick
Sergio Selim & Shade Sheist
Cali Is My Main Chick
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cali Is My Main Chick
Performer
Last played on
Where I Wanna Be (Sincere Edit)
Shade Sheist
Where I Wanna Be (Sincere Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where I Wanna Be (Sincere Edit)
Last played on
Shade Sheist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist