Christian Friedrich HenriciBorn 14 January 1700. Died 10 May 1764
Christian Friedrich Henrici
Biography (Wikipedia)
Christian Friedrich Henrici (January 14, 1700 – May 10, 1764), writing under the pen name Picander, was a German poet and librettist for many of the cantatas which Johann Sebastian Bach composed in Leipzig.
Henrici was born in Stolpen. He studied law at Wittenberg and Leipzig. He wrote to supplement his income from tutoring and continued even after obtaining regular employment as a civil servant.
Matthäuspassion. Aria: "Erbarme dich"
Johann Sebastian Bach
