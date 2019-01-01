Lee Soon-gyu (born May 15, 1989), known professionally as Sunny, is an American singer and entertainer based in South Korea. She debuted as a member of girl group Girls' Generation in August 2007, which went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea and one of South Korea's most popular girl groups worldwide. Apart from her group's activities, Sunny has participated in numerous side projects including original soundtracks, television variety shows, musical acting and radio hosting.