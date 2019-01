White Williams is the music project of Cleveland-/New York based musician Joe Williams. He released one album and EP under this name before using the Motion Graphics moniker. In August 2016 the self-titled album was released through Domino Records.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia