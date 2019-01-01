Ellington is an Australian indie pop band from Brisbane, formed in 2007. The band is fronted and was started by singer/songwriter Jake Bosci (vocals/guitar) when he was in high school. He was later joined by Michael Beatson (guitar) and in 2008 by Lloyd Budd (bass).

Ellington's first EP, The Joy We Keep In, was released in 2007 through the label Starving Kids Records. The band then left this label and travelled over to the United States to record their second EP, More Like a Movie, Less Like Real Life, with producer Matt Malpass. They then returned to Australia and released the EP independently in late 2008. In 2009 the band toured with the likes of Short Stack, Kenny Vasoli, MC Lars, Behind Crimson Eyes and Something With Numbers.

Jake Bosci had written over 40 songs for their debut album which was recorded in 2009, to be released at some point through 2010. The band were recording these demos with NY producer Eric J (The Academy Is...). The band recently changed their publishing contract. Previously with Sony BMG, they are now signed with Sony/ATV Music Publishing.