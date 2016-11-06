Matt Ward
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3c53f65e-5953-42a5-9ff0-fa5f555f3e7c
Matt Ward Biography (Wikipedia)
Matt Ward is a Grammy and Brit Award-nominated UK based songwriter, record producer and remixer. He has worked under the following aliases: Full Phatt, Hotsnax, 23 Deluxe, The MDs, Perfect Storm, FP, Global State, Boom Squad, Instant Flava, Secret Agents, Switch, Mush Shake Ya Cookie, and Patrolla.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Matt Ward Tracks
Sort by
B.I.U.
Antwan Dago & Matt Ward
B.I.U.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
B.I.U.
Performer
Last played on
Matt Ward Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist