Matt Ward is a Grammy and Brit Award-nominated UK based songwriter, record producer and remixer. He has worked under the following aliases: Full Phatt, Hotsnax, 23 Deluxe, The MDs, Perfect Storm, FP, Global State, Boom Squad, Instant Flava, Secret Agents, Switch, Mush Shake Ya Cookie, and Patrolla.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia