Frank Stallone Born 30 July 1950
Frank Stallone
1950-07-30
Frank Stallone Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Stallone, Jr. (born July 30, 1950) is an American actor, singer-songwriter and guitarist. He is the younger brother of Sylvester Stallone and wrote music for his movies. His song "Far from Over", which appeared in the 1983 film Staying Alive and was also featured in the film's soundtrack, peaked at number ten on the Billboard Hot 100, for which he received Golden Globe and Grammy nominations.
Frank Stallone Tracks
I Wish I Were In Love Again
Far From Over
Love Is Like A Light
Witchcraft
Baby Wont You Please Come Home
Saturday Night
Beyond The Sea
Close Your Eyes
At Long Last Love
Day In, Day Out
By The River Of Saint Marie
Gee Baby, Ain't I Good To You
Exactly Like You
