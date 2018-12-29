The Members
1977
The Members Biography (Wikipedia)
The Members are a British punk band that originated in Camberley, England. In the UK, they are best known for their single "The Sound of the Suburbs", reaching #12 in 1979, and in Australia, "Radio" which reached #5 in 1982.
The Members Performances & Interviews
The Members Tracks
Sound Of The Suburbs
Sound Of The Suburbs
Solitary Confinement
Solitary Confinement
Offshore Banking Business
Offshore Banking Business
Working Girl
Working Girl
Sound Of The Suburbs (Peel session)
Sound Of The Suburbs (Peel session)
Muzak Machine (John Peel, October 1979)
Muzak Machine (John Peel, October 1979)
Physical Love (John Peel, January 1979)
Physical Love (John Peel, January 1979)
Upcoming Events
2
Mar
2019
The Members, Extreme Noise Terror and Satellites
New Cross Inn, London, UK
5
Oct
2019
The Members, Sham 69, The Vibrators, Discharge, Cockney Rejects, Anti-Nowhere League, Vice Squad, Peter and the Test Tube Babies, Penetration, Chelsea, Chron Gen, TV Smith, Dirt Box Disco, Dragster, Crashed Out, Healthy Junkies, Anti Pasti, Ed Tudor Pole, SKACIETY, The Dukes of Bordello, Face Up, Sinful Maggie and RATS NEST (UK)
O2 Academy Sheffield, Sheffield, UK
