Muggsy SpanierBorn 9 November 1901. Died 12 February 1967
Muggsy Spanier Biography
Francis Joseph "Muggsy" Spanier (November 9, 1901 – February 12, 1967) was a prominent jazz cornet player based in Chicago.
Someday Sweetheart
Someday Sweetheart
I Wish I Could Shimmy Like My Sister Kate
At Sundown
At Sundown
Whistlin' the Blues
Whistlin' the Blues
Bullfrog Blues
Bullfrog Blues
Jazz me Blues
Jazz me Blues
Cherry
Cherry
Cant We Be Friends?
Cant We Be Friends?
Sugar
Sugar
Relaxin' At The Touro
Relaxin' At The Touro
Riverboat Shuffle
Riverboat Shuffle
At The Jazz Band Ball
At The Jazz Band Ball
Bluin' The Blues
Bluin' The Blues
Mandy Make Up Your Mind
Mandy Make Up Your Mind
Sweet Lorraine
Sweet Lorraine
It's A Long,Long Way To Tipperary
It's A Long,Long Way To Tipperary
Dinah
Dinah
Livery Stable Blues
Livery Stable Blues
Big Butter and Egg Man
Big Butter and Egg Man
Chicago
Chicago
Hesitatin Blues
Hesitatin Blues
Pee Wee Squawks
Pee Wee Squawks
Big Butter And Egg Man
Big Butter And Egg Man
China Boy
China Boy
Down To Steamboat Tennessee
Down To Steamboat Tennessee
Dippermouth Blues
Dippermouth Blues
Squeeze Me
Squeeze Me
Eccentric (2'40")
Eccentric (2'40")
