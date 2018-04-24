Philip SparkeBritish composer and musician. Born 1951
Philip Sparke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1951
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3c48989b-6f49-40a4-a6be-ec8f38606cc6
Philip Sparke Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip Allen Sparke (born 29 December 1951) is an English composer and musician born in London, noted for his concert band and brass band music.
His early major works include The Land of the Long White Cloud - "Aotearoa" - written for the 1980 Centennial New Zealand Brass Band championship. He subsequently went on to win the EBU New Music for Band Competition three times, including in 1986 with a commission from the BBC called Orient Express,
Since May 2000, his music has been published under his own label Anglo Music Press, and distributed by Hal Leonard.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Philip Sparke Tracks
Sort by
Skyfall
Adele Adkins, Paul Epworth, Cory Band, Philip Sparke & Philip Harper
Skyfall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtlg6.jpglink
Skyfall
Last played on
Pantomime
Philip Sparke
Pantomime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pantomime
Last played on
Hymn To The Fallen
John Williams
Hymn To The Fallen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gwq87.jpglink
Hymn To The Fallen
Last played on
Capriccio
Philip Sparke
Capriccio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Capriccio
Conductor
Last played on
Concerto Grosso (final movement)
Philip Sparke
Concerto Grosso (final movement)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concerto Grosso (final movement)
Conductor
Last played on
Cute
Neal Hefti
Cute
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cute
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
Flower Duet (Lakmé)
Léo Delibes
Flower Duet (Lakmé)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br18p.jpglink
Flower Duet (Lakmé)
Last played on
Year of the Dragon
Philip Sparke
Year of the Dragon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8j9d.jpglink
Year of the Dragon
Last played on
Year Of The Dragon (Finale)
Philip Sparke
Year Of The Dragon (Finale)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Year Of The Dragon (Finale)
Performer
The Lad Of The Long White Cloud (Excerpt)
Philip Sparke
The Lad Of The Long White Cloud (Excerpt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lad Of The Long White Cloud (Excerpt)
Conductor
Li'l Darlin' (part)
Neal Hefti
Li'l Darlin' (part)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtlg6.jpglink
Li'l Darlin' (part)
Victory Fanfare
Philip Sparke
Victory Fanfare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Victory Fanfare
Performer
Conductor
Aria
Philip Sparke
Aria
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aria
Last played on
Song and Dance
Philip Sparke
Song and Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Song and Dance
Last played on
Raveling, Unraveling
Philip Sparke
Raveling, Unraveling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtlg6.jpglink
Raveling, Unraveling
Last played on
Of Skies, Rivers Lakes and Mountains
Philip Sparke
Of Skies, Rivers Lakes and Mountains
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Of Skies, Rivers Lakes and Mountains
Last played on
Ukrainian Bell Carol
Leontovych, Cory Band, Philip Sparke & Philip Harper
Ukrainian Bell Carol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtlg6.jpglink
Ukrainian Bell Carol
Composer
Last played on
Concerto For Cornet And Brass Band (1st Movement)
Philip Sparke
Concerto For Cornet And Brass Band (1st Movement)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concerto For Cornet And Brass Band (1st Movement)
Conductor
Last played on
Harmony Music (part)
Philip Sparke
Harmony Music (part)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harmony Music (part)
Performer
Last played on
Cantilena
Philip Sparke
Cantilena
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047v1pj.jpglink
Cantilena
Last played on
Brave Soundtrack Highlights
Patrick Doyle
Brave Soundtrack Highlights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtlg6.jpglink
Brave Soundtrack Highlights
Conductor
Last played on
Dundonnell from Hymn To The Highland
Philip Sparke
Dundonnell from Hymn To The Highland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dundonnell from Hymn To The Highland
Performer
Last played on
Rhapsody For Baritone
Philip Sparke
Rhapsody For Baritone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rhapsody For Baritone
Singer
Conductor
Last played on
Music of the Spheres
Philip Sparke
Music of the Spheres
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Music of the Spheres
Last played on
Philip Sparke Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist